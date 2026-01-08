Jungfrau Railway Sets Bold Financial Goals to Boost Experience Mountains

Jungfrau Railway Group achieved a total of 3.9 million visitors in 2025, setting a new record across all segments

The Experience Mountains segment saw a 3.9% increase in visitors, with Grindelwald-First up by 7.1% and Mürren cable- and railway up by 6.9%

Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe maintained visitor numbers at around 1.06 million in 2025, with increased group travel and visitors from the USA, Brazil, India, Southeast Asia, and China

The 2025/2026 winter season started strongly, with ski passes sold at a record pace, and skier visits in the Jungfrau Ski Region increased by 11.8% to 244,300 by the end of December 2025

The company announced new, ambitious financial targets for 2030, including an EBITDA margin of ≥45%, return on sales of ≥25%, and a free cash flow of ≥CHF 300 million

Future investments focus on modernizing infrastructure, including the First cableway, and expanding projects at Jungfraujoch and Eigergletscher to support sustainable growth

The next quarterly report at Jungfraubahn Holding is on 31.03.2026.




