    Jungfrau Railway Sets Bold Financial Goals to Boost Experience Mountains

    Record-breaking visitor numbers, booming ski tourism and bold 2030 financial ambitions mark a milestone year for Jungfrau Railway Group.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Jungfrau Railway Group achieved a total of 3.9 million visitors in 2025, setting a new record across all segments
    • The Experience Mountains segment saw a 3.9% increase in visitors, with Grindelwald-First up by 7.1% and Mürren cable- and railway up by 6.9%
    • Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe maintained visitor numbers at around 1.06 million in 2025, with increased group travel and visitors from the USA, Brazil, India, Southeast Asia, and China
    • The 2025/2026 winter season started strongly, with ski passes sold at a record pace, and skier visits in the Jungfrau Ski Region increased by 11.8% to 244,300 by the end of December 2025
    • The company announced new, ambitious financial targets for 2030, including an EBITDA margin of ≥45%, return on sales of ≥25%, and a free cash flow of ≥CHF 300 million
    • Future investments focus on modernizing infrastructure, including the First cableway, and expanding projects at Jungfraujoch and Eigergletscher to support sustainable growth

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Jungfraubahn Holding is on 31.03.2026.


    ISIN:CH0017875789WKN:A0CACJ





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
