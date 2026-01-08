    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEvotec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Evotec
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Evotec Secures Grant to Use AI for Cost-Effective Monoclonal Antibody Development

    Evotec Biologics and the Gates Foundation are harnessing AI-powered molecular design to create more affordable, scalable antibody therapies for global health.

    Evotec Secures Grant to Use AI for Cost-Effective Monoclonal Antibody Development
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec Biologics received a grant from the Gates Foundation to optimize monoclonal antibodies using AI-driven molecular design tools.
    • The project will support ten new J.MD projects over three years, focusing on improving developability, manufacturability, and reducing costs of biotherapeutics.
    • The grant aims to enhance global access to affordable biologics, especially in low- and middle-income countries, by making therapies more accessible and affordable.
    • J.MD is a molecular design suite that integrates computational tools and high-throughput methods to optimize antibody properties such as stability, efficacy, and immunogenicity.
    • Evotec’s collaboration with the Gates Foundation builds on previous projects since 2014, including manufacturing campaigns for RSV, Malaria, and HIV antibodies.
    • The partnership emphasizes scientific innovation to accelerate biotherapeutic development and improve access to essential medicines worldwide.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 6,3990EUR and was up +1,47 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.959,12PKT (+1,31 %).


    Evotec

    +0,97 %
    +15,29 %
    +15,37 %
    -6,11 %
    -27,65 %
    -59,51 %
    -78,44 %
    +68,56 %
    -57,12 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Evotec Secures Grant to Use AI for Cost-Effective Monoclonal Antibody Development Evotec Biologics and the Gates Foundation are harnessing AI-powered molecular design to create more affordable, scalable antibody therapies for global health.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     