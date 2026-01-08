Evotec Secures Grant to Use AI for Cost-Effective Monoclonal Antibody Development

Evotec Biologics received a grant from the Gates Foundation to optimize monoclonal antibodies using AI-driven molecular design tools.

The project will support ten new J.MD projects over three years, focusing on improving developability, manufacturability, and reducing costs of biotherapeutics.

The grant aims to enhance global access to affordable biologics, especially in low- and middle-income countries, by making therapies more accessible and affordable.

J.MD is a molecular design suite that integrates computational tools and high-throughput methods to optimize antibody properties such as stability, efficacy, and immunogenicity.

Evotec’s collaboration with the Gates Foundation builds on previous projects since 2014, including manufacturing campaigns for RSV, Malaria, and HIV antibodies.

The partnership emphasizes scientific innovation to accelerate biotherapeutic development and improve access to essential medicines worldwide.

