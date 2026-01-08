Silber, Sumitomo Pharma & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sumitomo Pharma
|+8,33 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|FintechWerx International Software Services
|+7,21 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|L3Harris Technologies
|+6,97 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Metaplanet
|-6,60 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Revolution Medicines
|-6,82 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Capricorn Metals
|-6,90 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|140
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|90
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|56
|Sonstige Technologie
|Evotec
|42
|Biotechnologie
|TeamViewer
|38
|Informationstechnologie
|BioNTech
|38
|Biotechnologie
