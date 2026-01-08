    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsmVISE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu mVISE
    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Entering a new phase in FY26e

    Entering 2026, mVISE shifts from restructuring to buy-and-build: lean FY25, organic growth from FY26, disciplined minority M&A in DACH, leveraging software and turnaround skills with prudent capital.

    Looking ahead at 2026, mVISE looks set to enter the next phase of its transformation, shifting from a restructuring-driven to a strategic buy-and-build platform for software-centric businesses. With the operational turnaround completed, bank liabilities eliminated and utilization stabilized, management is now explicitly preparing the company for value-accretive acquisitions, as already outlined in our last update. Importantly, the previously announced stock split has meanwhile been successfully completed, improving tradability and laying the groundwork for upcoming capital measures.

    FY25e remained a transition year characterized by a deliberately lean cost base, subdued revenues and a clear focus on profitability and cash generation. From FY26 onwards, however, the strategic emphasis is expected to broaden. In addition to a gradual return to organic growth (eNuW: +11%), mVISE intends to selectively acquire software companies or software-driven business models, initially via minority stakes with active operational involvement. This approach differs materially from classic serial acquirers, as mVISE plans to centrally support portfolio companies with its proven expertise in software development, integration, restructuring and go-to-market optimization.

    The rationale behind this strategy is compelling in our view. The current market environment in the DACH region offers an attractive pipeline of small and mid-sized software companies facing succession issues, limited scalability or operational inefficiencies. mVISE’s rare combination of in-house software development, product management, integration know-how and restructuring experience positions the company as an active value creator rather than a passive financial investor. The successful turnaround of opcyc serves as a blueprint for this approach.

    Financially, the foundation for this strategy is now in place. H1’25 already demonstrated strong operating leverage with an EBITDA margin of 16.5% and sustainably positive FCF (€ 0.4m). As leverage continues to decline and recurring revenues increase, we expect mVISE to gain the flexibility required to execute its acquisition strategy without undue balance sheet risk. Importantly, management emphasizes disciplined capital allocation and strategic fit over deal volume, implying a gradual ramp-up rather than aggressive M&A.

    While execution risk naturally increases with M&A, the clear strategic logic, conservative entry via minority stakes and strong operational track record underpin our confidence.

    Against this backdrop, valuation remains undemanding as shares trade at 7x EV/EBITDA FY26e. We therefore reiterate BUY with a new PT of € 12.80 (reverse-split adjusted) based on DCF.



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Entering a new phase in FY26e Entering 2026, mVISE shifts from restructuring to buy-and-build: lean FY25, organic growth from FY26, disciplined minority M&A in DACH, leveraging software and turnaround skills with prudent capital.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     