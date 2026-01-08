    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    The Platform Group Converts to Registered Shares: What Investors Should Know

    The Platform Group ushers in a new era: its shares are now registered, backed by an electronic share register to boost transparency and modern investor relations.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is converting its shares from bearer shares to registered shares, effective January 8, 2026.
    • The conversion will be automatic and requires no action from shareholders, with a new ISIN (DE000A40ZW88) and WKN (A40ZW8) introduced.
    • The company is implementing an electronic share register to improve transparency, modernize processes, and facilitate direct communication with shareholders.
    • The last trading day of bearer shares was January 7, 2026, and the first trading day of registered shares is January 8, 2026. The shares will be booked in shareholders’ accounts on January 12, 2026.
    • The Platform Group is a Europe-wide software company operating in 26 industries, with 19 locations across Europe, and reported EUR 525 million in sales in 2024.
    • The conversion aims to establish a transparent, modern, and long-term shareholder structure, supporting future-oriented capital market communication.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
