The Platform Group Converts to Registered Shares: What Investors Should Know
The Platform Group ushers in a new era: its shares are now registered, backed by an electronic share register to boost transparency and modern investor relations.
- The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is converting its shares from bearer shares to registered shares, effective January 8, 2026.
- The conversion will be automatic and requires no action from shareholders, with a new ISIN (DE000A40ZW88) and WKN (A40ZW8) introduced.
- The company is implementing an electronic share register to improve transparency, modernize processes, and facilitate direct communication with shareholders.
- The last trading day of bearer shares was January 7, 2026, and the first trading day of registered shares is January 8, 2026. The shares will be booked in shareholders’ accounts on January 12, 2026.
- The Platform Group is a Europe-wide software company operating in 26 industries, with 19 locations across Europe, and reported EUR 525 million in sales in 2024.
- The conversion aims to establish a transparent, modern, and long-term shareholder structure, supporting future-oriented capital market communication.
