Voltabox Acquires KOMITEC Electronics; Outlook for 2026 Revealed

Voltatron AG has signed a purchase agreement to acquire KOMITEC electronics GmbH, a specialized provider of electronic manufacturing services, headquartered in Zwönitz, Saxony.

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of cash and the issuance of new shares, with approximately two-thirds of the purchase price paid in cash and one-third through new shares.

Voltatron plans to increase its share capital by €627,719, issuing 627,719 new shares at an issue price of €1.00 per share, exclusively to KOMITEC's shareholders.

The management anticipates consolidated revenue for Voltatron in 2026 to be between €47 million and €51 million, with an expected operating gross margin of 37% to 44%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2026 is projected to range from 7% to 10%, while the adjusted EBT margin is expected to be between 3% and 4%.

KOMITEC has over 30 years of experience in electronic manufacturing services and is certified under ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, highlighting its capabilities in regulated environments.

