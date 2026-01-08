    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVoltabox AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Voltabox
    Voltabox Acquires KOMITEC Electronics; Outlook for 2026 Revealed

    Voltatron AG is set to expand its footprint in electronic manufacturing by acquiring KOMITEC electronics GmbH, strengthening its position in regulated markets.

    Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
    • Voltatron AG has signed a purchase agreement to acquire KOMITEC electronics GmbH, a specialized provider of electronic manufacturing services, headquartered in Zwönitz, Saxony.
    • The acquisition will be financed through a combination of cash and the issuance of new shares, with approximately two-thirds of the purchase price paid in cash and one-third through new shares.
    • Voltatron plans to increase its share capital by €627,719, issuing 627,719 new shares at an issue price of €1.00 per share, exclusively to KOMITEC's shareholders.
    • The management anticipates consolidated revenue for Voltatron in 2026 to be between €47 million and €51 million, with an expected operating gross margin of 37% to 44%.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2026 is projected to range from 7% to 10%, while the adjusted EBT margin is expected to be between 3% and 4%.
    • KOMITEC has over 30 years of experience in electronic manufacturing services and is certified under ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, highlighting its capabilities in regulated environments.

    The next important date, Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025 - Annual report 2025, at Voltabox is on 16.04.2026.

    The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 5,0400EUR and was up +1,41 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt
