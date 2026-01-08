DAX, One Stop Systems & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|One Stop Systems
|+18,52 %
|Hardware
|🥈
|Ondas Holdings
|+16,67 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🥉
|Omeros
|+15,09 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Sigma Lithium Corporation
|-11,19 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Daqo New Energy
|-12,00 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|CorMedix
|-23,96 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|TKMS
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Metavista3D
|Informationstechnologie
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|Germanium Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|331
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|185
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|96
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|96
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|52
|Sonstige Technologie
|TeamViewer
|36
|Informationstechnologie
One Stop Systems
Wochenperformance: +12,70 %
Platz 1
Ondas Holdings
Wochenperformance: +26,42 %
Platz 2
Omeros
Wochenperformance: -18,58 %
Platz 3
Sigma Lithium Corporation
Wochenperformance: +13,04 %
Platz 4
Daqo New Energy
Wochenperformance: -1,57 %
Platz 5
CorMedix
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Platz 6
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: +58,62 %
Platz 7
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +15,43 %
Platz 8
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -11,11 %
Platz 9
Metavista3D
Wochenperformance: +71,11 %
Platz 10
TempraMed Technologies
Wochenperformance: -2,57 %
Platz 11
Germanium Mining
Wochenperformance: +51,41 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,00 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +2,59 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +12,36 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +3,94 %
Platz 16
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +17,46 %
Platz 17
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte