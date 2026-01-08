    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVoltabox AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Voltabox
    Voltabox Boosts EMS Growth with 100% KOMITEC Acquisition in 2026

    Voltatron accelerates its growth path: the full acquisition of KOMITEC boosts EMS capacity, strengthens the value chain, and sets the stage for higher revenues from 2026 onward.

    Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
    Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
    • Voltatron AG has acquired 100% of KOMITEC electronics GmbH, enhancing its M&A growth strategy with initial consolidation starting January 1, 2026.
    • The acquisition significantly expands Voltatron's Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities, improving production redundancies and customer benefits.
    • This move strengthens Voltatron's value chain by adding R&D resources and medium- to large-scale production capacities.
    • The transaction involves a cash component and issuance of new shares, with a planned capital increase to integrate KOMITEC's management into Voltatron.
    • For fiscal year 2026, Voltatron anticipates group revenue between €47 million and €51 million, with an operating gross margin of 37% to 44%.
    • KOMITEC, established in 1992, is a certified EMS provider with a revenue of approximately €17.5 million in 2024 and operates a state-of-the-art production facility in Germany.

    The next important date, Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025 - Annual report 2025, at Voltabox is on 16.04.2026.

    The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 5,2400EUR and was up +5,43 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
