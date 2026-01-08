Voltabox Boosts EMS Growth with 100% KOMITEC Acquisition in 2026

Voltatron AG has acquired 100% of KOMITEC electronics GmbH, enhancing its M&A growth strategy with initial consolidation starting January 1, 2026.

The acquisition significantly expands Voltatron's Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities, improving production redundancies and customer benefits.

This move strengthens Voltatron's value chain by adding R&D resources and medium- to large-scale production capacities.

The transaction involves a cash component and issuance of new shares, with a planned capital increase to integrate KOMITEC's management into Voltatron.

For fiscal year 2026, Voltatron anticipates group revenue between €47 million and €51 million, with an operating gross margin of 37% to 44%.

KOMITEC, established in 1992, is a certified EMS provider with a revenue of approximately €17.5 million in 2024 and operates a state-of-the-art production facility in Germany.

The next important date, Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025 - Annual report 2025, at Voltabox is on 16.04.2026.

The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 5,2400EUR and was up +5,43 % compared with the previous day.





