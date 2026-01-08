Shelly Group Powers Global Growth with New Finance Alignment

Shelly Group SE is aligning its finance organization for international scaling and enhanced financial management as it enters a new growth phase.

Iliyana Krushkova will become the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on January 12, 2026, succeeding Svetozar Illiev, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

Krushkova has over 15 years of experience in financial management and has held senior positions in international IT and technology companies.

Her focus will be on professionalizing global finance structures, ensuring cash flow stability, and managing working capital efficiently.

Svetozar Illiev will continue to support the company in an advisory role after his departure.

Shelly Group develops IoT and smart building solutions, has a strong presence in over 100 countries, and operates subsidiaries in multiple countries including Germany, Bulgaria, and the USA.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Shelly Group is on 25.02.2026.

