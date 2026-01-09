    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFintechWerx International Software Services AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu FintechWerx International Software Services
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FintechWerx Engages ActioHX to Deliver Proof of Concept

    FintechWerx Engages ActioHX to Deliver Proof of Concept
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com

    Vancouver, BC – January 8, 2026, FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) ("FintechWerx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Technology Services and Consulting Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Entercoms Inc. (dba ActioHX) (“ActioHX”), an arms-length company, dated January 6, 2026. The term of the Agreement is for a 12-month period effective on January 1, 2026 and ending on January 1, 2027.

     

    ActioHX is a Texas-based technology company delivering AI - and machine-learning-driven automation solutions that help organizations enhance customer and employee experiences while optimizing business operations. For more information, please visit ActioHX.com.

     

    The Agreement is centered on the design and delivery of an interactive, AI-powered proof-of-concept that demonstrates how fragmented financial, operational, and external data sources can be unified and transformed into practical insights for merchants, Independent Sales Organizations, Payment Service Providers, and smaller financial institutions. This initiative focuses on applied intelligence, structured reporting, and AI-assisted insight generation.

     

    In addition, ActioHX will work closely with FintechWerx to develop an interactive demonstration environment and supporting outputs, including dashboards and structured summary reporting. These components are intended to illustrate how advanced data analysis and natural-language interaction with structured financial information can improve visibility, reduce manual effort, and accelerate strategic decision-making within regulated payments and financial services environments.

     

    Addressing the growing gap between data availability and actionable insights is a key focus for FintechWerx, according to George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx.

     

    "The Canadian payments and financial services ecosystem operate on vast amounts of transaction and operational data," says Hofsink. "Our focus is on extracting meaningful intelligence from that data quickly and inexpensively to build practical tools that fit within real operational and regulatory constraints. This initiative is about demonstrating how AI can be applied responsibly to potentially deliver better visibility, faster decisions, and measurable growth opportunities for our clients."

    Seite 1 von 3 




    Autor
    IRW Press
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von IRW Press
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FintechWerx Engages ActioHX to Deliver Proof of Concept Vancouver, BC – January 8, 2026, FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) ("FintechWerx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Technology Services and Consulting Agreement (the “Agreement”) with …
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     