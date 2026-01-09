FintechWerx Engages ActioHX to Deliver Proof of Concept

Vancouver, BC – January 8, 2026, FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) ("FintechWerx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Technology Services and Consulting Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Entercoms Inc. (dba ActioHX) (“ActioHX”), an arms-length company, dated January 6, 2026. The term of the Agreement is for a 12-month period effective on January 1, 2026 and ending on January 1, 2027.

ActioHX is a Texas-based technology company delivering AI - and machine-learning-driven automation solutions that help organizations enhance customer and employee experiences while optimizing business operations. For more information, please visit ActioHX.com.

The Agreement is centered on the design and delivery of an interactive, AI-powered proof-of-concept that demonstrates how fragmented financial, operational, and external data sources can be unified and transformed into practical insights for merchants, Independent Sales Organizations, Payment Service Providers, and smaller financial institutions. This initiative focuses on applied intelligence, structured reporting, and AI-assisted insight generation.

In addition, ActioHX will work closely with FintechWerx to develop an interactive demonstration environment and supporting outputs, including dashboards and structured summary reporting. These components are intended to illustrate how advanced data analysis and natural-language interaction with structured financial information can improve visibility, reduce manual effort, and accelerate strategic decision-making within regulated payments and financial services environments.

Addressing the growing gap between data availability and actionable insights is a key focus for FintechWerx, according to George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx.

"The Canadian payments and financial services ecosystem operate on vast amounts of transaction and operational data," says Hofsink. "Our focus is on extracting meaningful intelligence from that data quickly and inexpensively to build practical tools that fit within real operational and regulatory constraints. This initiative is about demonstrating how AI can be applied responsibly to potentially deliver better visibility, faster decisions, and measurable growth opportunities for our clients."