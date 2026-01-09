    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTeamViewer AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu TeamViewer
    37 Aufrufe 37 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    TeamViewer Delivers on FY 2025 Revenue Guidance

    TeamViewer closed FY 2025 with solid top-line growth, resilient margins, and robust Enterprise momentum, setting the stage for detailed results on February 10, 2026.

    TeamViewer Delivers on FY 2025 Revenue Guidance
    Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
    • TeamViewer's FY 2025 pro forma revenue was approximately €767 million, up about 5% year-over-year, meeting guidance expectations.
    • Reported FY 2025 IFRS revenue was approximately €747 million, with foreign exchange impacts negatively affecting reported ARR.
    • FY 2025 pro forma ARR was around €760 million, increasing by about 2% year-over-year, in line with guidance.
    • Incremental ARR additions in Q4 2025 totaled approximately €11 million, with strong performance in the Enterprise segment.
    • The FY 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of around 44% remains unchanged.
    • Full Q4 and FY 2025 results will be published on February 10, 2026.

    The next important date, GJ 2025 Topline Trading Update, at TeamViewer is on 09.01.2026.

    The price of TeamViewer at the time of the news was 5,7625EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.150,80PKT (+0,39 %).


    TeamViewer

    -0,04 %
    -4,67 %
    +4,02 %
    -34,14 %
    -44,95 %
    -54,28 %
    -86,29 %
    -80,91 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YN900WKN:A2YN90





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    TeamViewer Delivers on FY 2025 Revenue Guidance TeamViewer closed FY 2025 with solid top-line growth, resilient margins, and robust Enterprise momentum, setting the stage for detailed results on February 10, 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     