TeamViewer Delivers on FY 2025 Revenue Guidance

TeamViewer's FY 2025 pro forma revenue was approximately €767 million, up about 5% year-over-year, meeting guidance expectations.

Reported FY 2025 IFRS revenue was approximately €747 million, with foreign exchange impacts negatively affecting reported ARR.

FY 2025 pro forma ARR was around €760 million, increasing by about 2% year-over-year, in line with guidance.

Incremental ARR additions in Q4 2025 totaled approximately €11 million, with strong performance in the Enterprise segment.

The FY 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of around 44% remains unchanged.

Full Q4 and FY 2025 results will be published on February 10, 2026.

The next important date, GJ 2025 Topline Trading Update, at TeamViewer is on 09.01.2026.

The price of TeamViewer at the time of the news was 5,7625EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.150,80PKT (+0,39 %).





