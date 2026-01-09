Silber, Revolution Medicines & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Revolution Medicines
|+12,43 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Opendoor Technologies
|+10,21 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (H)
|+6,85 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Chalice Mining
|-6,58 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Rio Tinto
|-6,65 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|AXT
|-13,92 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Evotec
|Biotechnologie
|Uranium Energy
|Rohstoffe
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|135
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|93
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|75
|Rohstoffe
|Bitcoin
|67
|-
|PUMA
|57
|Freizeit
|Rheinmetall
|48
|Maschinenbau
Revolution Medicines
Wochenperformance: +47,45 %
Wochenperformance: +47,45 %
Platz 1
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +23,01 %
Wochenperformance: +23,01 %
Platz 2
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (H)
Wochenperformance: +6,56 %
Wochenperformance: +6,56 %
Platz 3
Chalice Mining
Wochenperformance: +10,94 %
Wochenperformance: +10,94 %
Platz 4
Rio Tinto
Wochenperformance: -3,62 %
Wochenperformance: -3,62 %
Platz 5
AXT
Wochenperformance: +34,75 %
Wochenperformance: +34,75 %
Platz 6
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: +98,28 %
Wochenperformance: +98,28 %
Platz 7
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +31,39 %
Wochenperformance: +31,39 %
Platz 8
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -13,47 %
Wochenperformance: -13,47 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +15,82 %
Wochenperformance: +15,82 %
Platz 10
Uranium Energy
Wochenperformance: +19,60 %
Wochenperformance: +19,60 %
Platz 11
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +27,16 %
Wochenperformance: +27,16 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Platz 13
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +20,66 %
Wochenperformance: +20,66 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +2,54 %
Wochenperformance: +2,54 %
Platz 15
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +2,41 %
Wochenperformance: +2,41 %
Platz 16
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +10,84 %
Wochenperformance: +10,84 %
Platz 17
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: +19,64 %
Wochenperformance: +19,64 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte