DAX, ASP Isotopes & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Adobe Stock
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ASP Isotopes
|+23,98 %
|Chemie
|🥈
|KalVista Pharmaceuticals
|+18,38 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Heron Therapeutics
|+17,08 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|WD-40
|-12,00 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|Darwin
|-12,64 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|-14,74 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|American Tungsten & Antimony
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Saga Metals
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|291
|-
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|98
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Silber
|97
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|76
|Rohstoffe
|PUMA
|63
|Freizeit
|TeamViewer
|59
|Informationstechnologie
ASP Isotopes
Wochenperformance: +13,68 %
Wochenperformance: +13,68 %
Platz 1
KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +3,57 %
Wochenperformance: +3,57 %
Platz 2
Heron Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Wochenperformance: -2,94 %
Platz 3
WD-40
Wochenperformance: -2,35 %
Wochenperformance: -2,35 %
Platz 4
Darwin
Wochenperformance: +18,57 %
Wochenperformance: +18,57 %
Platz 5
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: -2,95 %
Wochenperformance: -2,95 %
Platz 6
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: +98,28 %
Wochenperformance: +98,28 %
Platz 7
American Tungsten & Antimony
Wochenperformance: -4,86 %
Wochenperformance: -4,86 %
Platz 8
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: +33,97 %
Wochenperformance: +33,97 %
Platz 9
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: +24,38 %
Wochenperformance: +24,38 %
Platz 10
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +8,79 %
Wochenperformance: +8,79 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -13,47 %
Wochenperformance: -13,47 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,46 %
Wochenperformance: +2,46 %
Platz 13
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +20,66 %
Wochenperformance: +20,66 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +2,54 %
Wochenperformance: +2,54 %
Platz 16
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +10,84 %
Wochenperformance: +10,84 %
Platz 17
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -2,00 %
Wochenperformance: -2,00 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte