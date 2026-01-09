    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBayWa AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu BayWa
    BayWa AG Announces Leadership Change in Board of Management

    BayWa AG announces a sudden leadership change as Dr. Frank Hiller steps down, while the company confirms its ongoing restructuring remains firmly on track.

    BayWa AG Announces Leadership Change in Board of Management
    Foto: BayWa AG
    • Dr. Frank Hiller has stepped down from the Board of Management of BayWa AG effective immediately.
    • His service contract will terminate on July 31, 2026.
    • The Supervisory Board has delegated CEO duties to existing Board members.
    • The restructuring process is on schedule and will proceed as planned.
    • The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
    • Contact information for investor relations and corporate communications is provided in the announcement.

    The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 3,4100EUR and was up +6,23 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,4250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,44 % since publication.


    BayWa

    +6,20 %
    +13,43 %
    +26,38 %
    -60,61 %
    -69,89 %
    -92,54 %
    -90,20 %
    -88,04 %
    -50,77 %
    ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406





    BayWa AG announces a sudden leadership change as Dr. Frank Hiller steps down, while the company confirms its ongoing restructuring remains firmly on track.
