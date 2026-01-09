BayWa AG Announces Leadership Change in Board of Management
BayWa AG announces a sudden leadership change as Dr. Frank Hiller steps down, while the company confirms its ongoing restructuring remains firmly on track.
Foto: BayWa AG
- Dr. Frank Hiller has stepped down from the Board of Management of BayWa AG effective immediately.
- His service contract will terminate on July 31, 2026.
- The Supervisory Board has delegated CEO duties to existing Board members.
- The restructuring process is on schedule and will proceed as planned.
- The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
- Contact information for investor relations and corporate communications is provided in the announcement.
The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 3,4100EUR and was up +6,23 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,4250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,44 % since publication.
+6,20 %
+13,43 %
+26,38 %
-60,61 %
-69,89 %
-92,54 %
-90,20 %
-88,04 %
-50,77 %
