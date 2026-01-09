BayWa AG Announces Leadership Change in Board of Management

Dr. Frank Hiller has stepped down from the Board of Management of BayWa AG effective immediately.

His service contract will terminate on July 31, 2026.

The Supervisory Board has delegated CEO duties to existing Board members.

The restructuring process is on schedule and will proceed as planned.

The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contact information for investor relations and corporate communications is provided in the announcement.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 3,4100EUR and was up +6,23 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,4250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,44 % since publication.





