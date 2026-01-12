Silber, Abivax & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Abivax
|+22,84 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Sigma Lithium Corporation
|+8,62 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|AbCellera Biologics
|+7,51 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Freshworks Registered (A)
|-3,77 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Northern Data
|-4,08 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Horizon Robotics (B)
|-8,49 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|MindWalk Holdings
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Intel
|Halbleiter
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|78
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Bitcoin
|28
|-
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|27
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|24
|Sonstige Technologie
|Paul Hartmann
|19
|Gesundheitswesen
|TeamViewer
|15
|Informationstechnologie
Abivax
Wochenperformance: +4,31 %
Platz 1
Sigma Lithium Corporation
Wochenperformance: +2,46 %
Platz 2
AbCellera Biologics
Wochenperformance: +37,96 %
Platz 3
Freshworks Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +4,08 %
Platz 4
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: -6,99 %
Platz 5
Horizon Robotics (B)
Wochenperformance: +3,09 %
Platz 6
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -3,57 %
Platz 7
MindWalk Holdings
Wochenperformance: +52,66 %
Platz 8
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +60,50 %
Platz 9
Intel
Wochenperformance: +13,36 %
Platz 10
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: -0,78 %
Platz 11
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: +51,27 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +12,15 %
Platz 13
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -1,89 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +25,38 %
Platz 15
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +12,63 %
Platz 16
Paul Hartmann
Wochenperformance: -1,74 %
Platz 17
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +1,42 %
Platz 18
