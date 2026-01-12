    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SOPHiA GENETICS Reports 2025 Results, Guides 2026 & Leadership Changes

    SOPHiA GENETICS closes 2025 with record growth, bold 2026 targets, and a refreshed leadership team poised to drive the next phase of innovation and expansion.

    SOPHiA GENETICS Reports 2025 Results, Guides 2026 & Leadership Changes
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • SOPHiA GENETICS finished 2025 with strong Q4 results, achieving at least $21 million in revenue, up approximately 20% year-over-year.
    • For 2025, the company reported approximately $77 million in revenue, an 18% increase from the previous year, and performed over 391,000 analyses, a new record.
    • The company expects 2026 revenue to grow by 20-22%, reaching between $92 million and $94 million, despite an anticipated adjusted EBITDA loss of $29-32 million.
    • Ross Muken has been promoted to CEO, effective July 1, 2026, succeeding co-founder Jurgi Camblong, who will become Executive Chairman.
    • Jurgi Camblong will focus on strategic initiatives and technology innovation as Executive Chairman, continuing to guide long-term growth.
    • Kevin Puylaert, current Managing Director of EMEA, will become Chief Sales Officer in January 2026, contributing to the company's ongoing growth and market expansion.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    SOPHiA GENETICS Reports 2025 Results, Guides 2026 & Leadership Changes SOPHiA GENETICS closes 2025 with record growth, bold 2026 targets, and a refreshed leadership team poised to drive the next phase of innovation and expansion.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     