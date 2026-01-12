SOPHiA GENETICS Reports 2025 Results, Guides 2026 & Leadership Changes
SOPHiA GENETICS closes 2025 with record growth, bold 2026 targets, and a refreshed leadership team poised to drive the next phase of innovation and expansion.
- SOPHiA GENETICS finished 2025 with strong Q4 results, achieving at least $21 million in revenue, up approximately 20% year-over-year.
- For 2025, the company reported approximately $77 million in revenue, an 18% increase from the previous year, and performed over 391,000 analyses, a new record.
- The company expects 2026 revenue to grow by 20-22%, reaching between $92 million and $94 million, despite an anticipated adjusted EBITDA loss of $29-32 million.
- Ross Muken has been promoted to CEO, effective July 1, 2026, succeeding co-founder Jurgi Camblong, who will become Executive Chairman.
- Jurgi Camblong will focus on strategic initiatives and technology innovation as Executive Chairman, continuing to guide long-term growth.
- Kevin Puylaert, current Managing Director of EMEA, will become Chief Sales Officer in January 2026, contributing to the company's ongoing growth and market expansion.
