Sandoz CEO Unveils Plans to Lead 'Golden Decade' of Affordable Medicines at J.P. Morgan

Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, outlining plans to leverage a 'golden decade' for affordable medicines.

The company aims to capture a significant share of a global market opportunity exceeding USD 600 billion due to loss of exclusivity over the next decade.

Sandoz has successfully established itself as a leader in the biosimilar and generic market since becoming a standalone company in 2023.

The company has made substantial investments, including over USD 1.1 billion in a new biosimilars production center and USD 250 million in antibiotic production facilities.

Sandoz's sales are projected to reach USD 10 billion in 2024, with a focus on mid-single digit annual growth and an expanding core EBITDA margin.

The company is well-positioned to address the upcoming loss of exclusivity for biologics and generics, targeting approximately 60% of the biosimilar market and two-thirds of the generic market.

