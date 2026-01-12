DAX, Meitu & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Meitu
|+19,77 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Equillium
|+19,72 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|+14,35 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|American Eagle Outfitters
|-11,21 %
|Textilindustrie
|🟥
|Stoke Therapeutics
|-16,31 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Abercrombie & Fitch Registered (A)
|-18,67 %
|Textilindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Saga Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Eutelsat Communications
|Telekommunikation
|Germanium Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|148
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|131
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|41
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|34
|Rohstoffe
|Bitcoin
|34
|-
|The Platform Group
|28
|Einzelhandel
Meitu
Wochenperformance: +25,61 %
Platz 1
Equillium
Wochenperformance: -12,20 %
Platz 2
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
Wochenperformance: +18,55 %
Platz 3
American Eagle Outfitters
Wochenperformance: -8,04 %
Platz 4
Stoke Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -19,40 %
Platz 5
Abercrombie & Fitch Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -19,25 %
Platz 6
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: +80,72 %
Platz 7
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: +29,70 %
Platz 8
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +20,66 %
Platz 9
Germanium Mining
Wochenperformance: +27,52 %
Platz 10
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -39,35 %
Platz 11
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: +57,96 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,09 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +13,68 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +28,38 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,33 %
Platz 16
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -2,26 %
Platz 17
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -6,29 %
Platz 18
