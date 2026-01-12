STEICO SE 2025 Preview: EBIT Surpasses Expectations

STEICO SE's preliminary 2025 figures show an unaudited revenue of €382.9 million and an EBIT of €35.9 million

The reported EBIT margin for 2025 is 9.4% based on revenues

The company had previously forecasted revenues between €380 million and €388 million, and EBIT between €30 million and €35 million

Complete audited financial results will be published in the second half of April as part of the annual report

The figures are recognized under German GAAP and are considered inside information according to EU regulations

Contact details for STEICO SE are provided, including address, phone, email, and website

The price of Steico at the time of the news was 21,750EUR and was up +5,20 % compared with the previous day.





