STEICO SE 2025 Preview: EBIT Surpasses Expectations
STEICO SE announces strong preliminary 2025 results, with revenue and EBIT exceeding forecasts ahead of the full audited annual report due in April.
- STEICO SE's preliminary 2025 figures show an unaudited revenue of €382.9 million and an EBIT of €35.9 million
- The reported EBIT margin for 2025 is 9.4% based on revenues
- The company had previously forecasted revenues between €380 million and €388 million, and EBIT between €30 million and €35 million
- Complete audited financial results will be published in the second half of April as part of the annual report
- The figures are recognized under German GAAP and are considered inside information according to EU regulations
Contact details for STEICO SE are provided
The price of Steico at the time of the news was 21,750EUR and was up +5,20 % compared with the previous day.
