    STEICO SE 2025 Preview: EBIT Surpasses Expectations

    STEICO SE announces strong preliminary 2025 results, with revenue and EBIT exceeding forecasts ahead of the full audited annual report due in April.

    • STEICO SE's preliminary 2025 figures show an unaudited revenue of €382.9 million and an EBIT of €35.9 million
    • The reported EBIT margin for 2025 is 9.4% based on revenues
    • The company had previously forecasted revenues between €380 million and €388 million, and EBIT between €30 million and €35 million
    • Complete audited financial results will be published in the second half of April as part of the annual report
    • The figures are recognized under German GAAP and are considered inside information according to EU regulations
    • Contact details for STEICO SE are provided, including address, phone, email, and website

    The price of Steico at the time of the news was 21,750EUR and was up +5,20 % compared with the previous day.


    Steico

    +6,04 %
    +3,29 %
    +1,62 %
    -3,49 %
    +3,85 %
    -57,87 %
    -69,93 %
    +177,52 %
    +17,69 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LR936WKN:A0LR93





