    Symrise Announces Terpenes Divestment & Non-Cash Impairment on Swedencare Investment

    Symrise reshapes its portfolio: a planned terpenes divestment and major non-cash impairments will weigh on 2025 earnings, yet leave liquidity and operations intact.

    Foto: Symrise
    • Symrise AG plans to divest its terpenes business through a structured bidding process.
    • A non-cash impairment charge of approximately EUR 145 million will be recorded in Q4 2025 due to the sale process.
    • The investment in Swedencare AB will also be subject to a non-cash impairment of EUR 150 million, impacting the company's expected results for 2025.
    • Neither the divestment nor the impairment measures will affect Symrise AG's liquidity or operating business.
    • The impairments will be reflected in the earnings reporting and have a negative impact on EBIT and EBITDA.
    • The company is in advanced negotiations with potential buyers for its terpenes business, following a structured bidding process.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
