Symrise Announces Terpenes Divestment & Non-Cash Impairment on Swedencare Investment

Symrise AG plans to divest its terpenes business through a structured bidding process.

A non-cash impairment charge of approximately EUR 145 million will be recorded in Q4 2025 due to the sale process.

The investment in Swedencare AB will also be subject to a non-cash impairment of EUR 150 million, impacting the company's expected results for 2025.

Neither the divestment nor the impairment measures will affect Symrise AG's liquidity or operating business.

The impairments will be reflected in the earnings reporting and have a negative impact on EBIT and EBITDA.

The company is in advanced negotiations with potential buyers for its terpenes business, following a structured bidding process.

The next important date, Company Report 2025, at Symrise is on 04.03.2026.

The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 70,36EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 70,12EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.413,00PKT (+0,60 %).





