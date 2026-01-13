FintechWerx Announces Letter of Intent for Exclusive High Risk Shield Technology License

January 12, 2026, Vancouver, BC – FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) (“FintechWerx” or the “Company”) has entered into a confidential, non-binding letter of intent dated January 9, 2026 (the “LOI”) with 1470500 BC Ltd. (the “Vendor”), an arm’s length third-party, regarding a proposed transaction contemplating the acquisition by FintechWerx of an exclusive, worldwide license to the Vendor’s proprietary High Risk Shield technology and an equity interest in the Vendor.

High Risk Shield is a device intelligence and fraud mitigation solution that identifies high-risk users, automated traffic, and known bad actors across digital commerce, affiliate marketing, and other high-risk online environments. The solution focuses on device-level signals to recognize repeat and malicious activity that may persist even when IP addresses or network identifiers change.

The technology supports practical deployment alongside existing fraud and risk controls, allowing merchants and payments ecosystem participants to enhance traffic quality, reduce fraud-related losses, and improve risk decision-making across high-risk use cases without the need for complex enterprise integrations. For more information visit https://highriskshield.co.

Under the terms of the LOI, the parties intend to negotiate definitive agreements pursuant to which FintechWerx would obtain the exclusive right to market, distribute, and sublicense the High Risk Shield technology on a global basis. In connection with the proposed licensing arrangement, FintechWerx would also acquire shares in the capital of the Vendor for consideration payable in a combination of cash and common shares in the capital of FintechWerx, subject to a maximum purchase price to be determined through mutual due diligence and the negotiation of definitive documentation.

The potential transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including the completion of mutual business and legal due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements to the satisfaction of the parties, and the receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) The LOI does not create a binding obligation on either party to complete the proposed transaction, except with respect to certain customary binding provisions.