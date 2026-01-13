Lindt & Sprüngli Achieves Robust Organic Growth Amid Market Volatility

Lindt & Sprüngli achieved organic growth of 12.4% in 2025, reaching CHF 5.92 billion, despite economic uncertainties and high cocoa costs.

The company's sales growth in Swiss Francs was 8.2%, influenced by a negative currency effect of -3.9%.

Strong growth was reported across all regions, with North America experiencing accelerated growth of 11.9% in the second half of the year.

Key product innovations, including the global rollout of Lindt Dubai Style chocolate, contributed significantly to the company's growth.

Lindt & Sprüngli plans to achieve an operating profit margin increase of 20–40 basis points for 2025 and maintains long-term organic sales growth targets of 6–8%.

The company emphasizes its commitment to premiumization and sustainability, supported by its Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program for responsible cocoa sourcing.

