Lindt & Sprüngli Achieves Robust Organic Growth Amid Market Volatility
Defying volatile markets and soaring cocoa prices, Lindt & Sprüngli posted double‑digit organic growth in 2025, powered by innovation, premiumization and sustainable sourcing.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Lindt & Sprüngli achieved organic growth of 12.4% in 2025, reaching CHF 5.92 billion, despite economic uncertainties and high cocoa costs.
- The company's sales growth in Swiss Francs was 8.2%, influenced by a negative currency effect of -3.9%.
- Strong growth was reported across all regions, with North America experiencing accelerated growth of 11.9% in the second half of the year.
- Key product innovations, including the global rollout of Lindt Dubai Style chocolate, contributed significantly to the company's growth.
- Lindt & Sprüngli plans to achieve an operating profit margin increase of 20–40 basis points for 2025 and maintains long-term organic sales growth targets of 6–8%.
- The company emphasizes its commitment to premiumization and sustainability, supported by its Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program for responsible cocoa sourcing.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Partizipsch. is on 02.03.2026.
+0,49 %
+0,61 %
+0,12 %
-10,40 %
+17,63 %
+27,07 %
+56,87 %
+136,46 %
+9.250,86 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte