    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsChocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Partizipsch. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Partizipsch.
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Lindt & Sprüngli Achieves Robust Organic Growth Amid Market Volatility

    Defying volatile markets and soaring cocoa prices, Lindt & Sprüngli posted double‑digit organic growth in 2025, powered by innovation, premiumization and sustainable sourcing.

    Lindt & Sprüngli Achieves Robust Organic Growth Amid Market Volatility
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Lindt & Sprüngli achieved organic growth of 12.4% in 2025, reaching CHF 5.92 billion, despite economic uncertainties and high cocoa costs.
    • The company's sales growth in Swiss Francs was 8.2%, influenced by a negative currency effect of -3.9%.
    • Strong growth was reported across all regions, with North America experiencing accelerated growth of 11.9% in the second half of the year.
    • Key product innovations, including the global rollout of Lindt Dubai Style chocolate, contributed significantly to the company's growth.
    • Lindt & Sprüngli plans to achieve an operating profit margin increase of 20–40 basis points for 2025 and maintains long-term organic sales growth targets of 6–8%.
    • The company emphasizes its commitment to premiumization and sustainability, supported by its Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program for responsible cocoa sourcing.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Partizipsch. is on 02.03.2026.


    Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Partizipsch.

    +0,49 %
    +0,61 %
    +0,12 %
    -10,40 %
    +17,63 %
    +27,07 %
    +56,87 %
    +136,46 %
    +9.250,86 %
    ISIN:CH0010570767WKN:870503





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Lindt & Sprüngli Achieves Robust Organic Growth Amid Market Volatility Defying volatile markets and soaring cocoa prices, Lindt & Sprüngli posted double‑digit organic growth in 2025, powered by innovation, premiumization and sustainable sourcing.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     