AGRANA Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook with Strong EBIT Growth Amid Market Challenges
AGRANA navigates a challenging year with falling revenues but rising earnings, driven by strong Food & Beverage Solutions and deep restructuring efforts.
- AGRANA reaffirmed its full-year forecast, expecting a significant increase in Group EBIT despite a moderate revenue decline
- In the first three quarters of 2025/26, revenue decreased by 7.9% to €2,494 million, and EBIT slightly decreased by 5.3% to €48.4 million
- The Food & Beverage Solutions segment showed a strong EBIT increase to €89.8 million, driven by better formulation and beverage performance
- The Agricultural Commodities & Specialities segments faced challenges: the starch segment's EBIT dropped to €18.9 million, and the sugar segment's EBIT declined to a loss of €45.1 million due to lower sales prices and volumes
- Cost-saving measures and restructuring efforts, including the termination of sugar production in Austria and Czech Republic, impacted EBIT with expenses of €20.4 million
- AGRANA expects a full-year Group EBIT between €45 million and €60 million, with revenue slightly decreasing and investments around €100 million, below previous year's levels
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 13.01.2026.
The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,525EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,22 % since publication.
-0,43 %
+2,67 %
0,00 %
-4,94 %
+6,94 %
-28,04 %
-33,85 %
+44,65 %
