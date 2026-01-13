AGRANA Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook with Strong EBIT Growth Amid Market Challenges

AGRANA reaffirmed its full-year forecast, expecting a significant increase in Group EBIT despite a moderate revenue decline

In the first three quarters of 2025/26, revenue decreased by 7.9% to €2,494 million, and EBIT slightly decreased by 5.3% to €48.4 million

The Food & Beverage Solutions segment showed a strong EBIT increase to €89.8 million, driven by better formulation and beverage performance

The Agricultural Commodities & Specialities segments faced challenges: the starch segment's EBIT dropped to €18.9 million, and the sugar segment's EBIT declined to a loss of €45.1 million due to lower sales prices and volumes

Cost-saving measures and restructuring efforts, including the termination of sugar production in Austria and Czech Republic, impacted EBIT with expenses of €20.4 million

AGRANA expects a full-year Group EBIT between €45 million and €60 million, with revenue slightly decreasing and investments around €100 million, below previous year's levels

