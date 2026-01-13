Silber, One Stop Systems & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|One Stop Systems
|+13,97 %
|Hardware
|🥈
|Digi Power X
|+4,72 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|PVA TePla
|+4,60 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Xiaomi
|-4,05 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|SYSMEX
|-4,35 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|XPeng Registered (A)
|-5,10 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|TKMS
|Maschinenbau
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|178
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|53
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|47
|Sonstige Technologie
|BioNTech
|39
|Biotechnologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|34
|Pharmaindustrie
|PayPal
|28
|Finanzdienstleistungen
One Stop Systems
Wochenperformance: +77,39 %
Wochenperformance: +77,39 %
Platz 1
Digi Power X
Wochenperformance: +9,09 %
Wochenperformance: +9,09 %
Platz 2
PVA TePla
Wochenperformance: +13,10 %
Wochenperformance: +13,10 %
Platz 3
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -2,03 %
Wochenperformance: -2,03 %
Platz 4
SYSMEX
Wochenperformance: +1,15 %
Wochenperformance: +1,15 %
Platz 5
XPeng Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +3,15 %
Wochenperformance: +3,15 %
Platz 6
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -48,10 %
Wochenperformance: -48,10 %
Platz 7
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +53,94 %
Wochenperformance: +53,94 %
Platz 8
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +32,94 %
Wochenperformance: +32,94 %
Platz 9
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: +13,45 %
Wochenperformance: +13,45 %
Platz 10
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +4,72 %
Wochenperformance: +4,72 %
Platz 11
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -8,13 %
Wochenperformance: -8,13 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +8,71 %
Wochenperformance: +8,71 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,04 %
Wochenperformance: -4,04 %
Platz 14
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -2,22 %
Wochenperformance: -2,22 %
Platz 15
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +7,05 %
Wochenperformance: +7,05 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +20,84 %
Wochenperformance: +20,84 %
Platz 17
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte