    Boeing punktet mit weiteren Großaufträgen zum Jahresstart

    • Boeing erhält zwei Großaufträge für Jets 2023.
    • Aviation Capital Group bestellt 50 x 737 Max Jets.
    • Delta kauft 30 x 787 Dreamliner mit Optionen.
    SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Der angeschlagene US-Flugzeughersteller Boeing hat knapp zwei Wochen nach Neujahr seinen zweiten und dritten Großauftrag des Jahres hereingeholt. Der Flugzeugfinanzierer Aviation Capital Group habe 50 Mittelstreckenjets vom Typ 737 Max bestellt, teilte der Konkurrent des weltgrößten Flugzeugbauers Airbus am Dienstag in Seattle mit. Wenig später gab die US-Fluggesellschaft Delta Air Lines den Kauf von 30 Boeing-Langstreckenjets von Typ 787 "Dreamliner" bekannt. Hinzu kämen Optionen über weitere 30 Jets der Reihe.

    Schon vergangene Woche hatte die Fluggesellschaft Alaska Airlines 105 Mittelstreckenjets in der Langversion 737 Max 10 und fünf Großraumjets vom Typ 787 "Dreamliner" bestellt. Zwei Jahre zuvor war eine 737 Max 9 von Alaska Airlines nur knapp einer Katastrophe entgangen, als sie im Flug ein türgroßes Rumpfteil verlor. Boeing musste sich daraufhin strengen Kontrollen und Beschränkungen durch die US-Luftfahrtbehörde FAA unterwerfen.

    Am späten Nachmittag deutscher Zeit will Boeing seine Auftrags- und Auslieferungsbilanz des vergangenen Jahres veröffentlichen. Marktführer Airbus hat seine Zahlen bereits am Montag vorgelegt./stw/stk

     

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,02 % und einem Kurs von 205,5 auf Tradegate (13. Januar 2026, 12:58 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +4,70 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +12,41 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 172,76 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9300 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 231,67EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der Airbus Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 210,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 245,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -3,82 %/+12,21 % bedeutet.




    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
