    PIERER Mobility: Persistent Restructuring Boosts Future Prospects

    Bajaj Mobility AG is reshaping its future: deep restructuring, shrinking sales, leaner inventories, and a global workforce cut set the stage for 2025 and beyond.

    • Bajaj Mobility AG, formerly known as PIERER Mobility AG, is undergoing a significant restructuring process.
    • Estimated revenue for 2025 is over EUR 1 billion, reflecting a 46% decrease from the previous year.
    • Motorcycle sales totaled 209,704 units in 2025, down 28%, but showed a positive trend in the second half of the year.
    • The company successfully reduced its motorcycle inventory by over 100,000 units during the restructuring.
    • Approximately 500 employees will be laid off as part of a global rightsizing program aimed at enhancing long-term competitiveness.
    • Preliminary financial figures for the Bajaj Mobility Group for the fiscal year 2025 will be released on January 29, 2026.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 16,450EUR and was up +1,79 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:AT0000KTMI02WKN:A2JKHY





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
