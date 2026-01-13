PIERER Mobility's Next Steps in Restructuring & Efficiency Plan

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPIERER Mobility AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PIERER Mobility
    Amid deep restructuring after KTM AG’s 2024 insolvency, Bajaj Mobility AG is reshaping its workforce, portfolio, and strategy to secure a leaner, more focused future.

    • Bajaj Mobility AG, formerly PIERER Mobility AG, is undergoing restructuring as part of an efficiency program following KTM AG's insolvency at the end of 2024.
    • The restructuring will involve a reduction of approximately 500 employees, mainly in salaried positions and middle management, to lower costs and streamline operations.
    • CEO Gottfried Neumeister emphasized the need to reduce complexity across all areas, including the model range and organizational structure, focusing on the Motorcycles segment with core brands KTM, GASGAS, and Husqvarna.
    • In 2025, the company divested its bicycle business and terminated distribution agreements with CFMOTO, while also selling MV Agusta and X-Bow as part of its realignment strategy.
    • Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. is a strong majority shareholder, providing support for the company's rightsizing efforts and reinforcing KTM's position as a leading international brand.
    • KTM achieved record success in motorsport in 2025 with 29 championship titles, and anticipates economic improvements in 2026 through consistent cost reductions and increased customer confidence.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 16,450EUR and was up +1,79 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:AT0000KTMI02WKN:A2JKHY





