Infineon and NIELIT collaborate to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem and talent pool (FOTO)

Ahmedabad/New Delhi, India (ots) -- Infineon and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology(NIELIT) announced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the first officialvisit of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in India.- Cooperation will strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem with the commitment toskills and talent development in India.Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and the National Institute ofElectronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) announced a Memorandum ofUnderstanding (MoU) in Ahmedabad. It was witnessed by Hon'ble Prime MinisterShri Narendra Modi and German Chancellor H.E. Mr. Friedrich Merz. JochenHanebeck, CEO of Infineon, joined the German business delegation accompanyingthe Chancellor during his first official visit to India.The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for semiconductor skilling andworkforce development in India. Under the partnership, Infineon will collaboratewith NIELIT - an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics andInformation Technology (MeitY) - to develop training programs in semiconductorassembly, test and packaging, including curriculum enrichment, expert seminars,"train the trainer" programmes, and equipment donation for hands-on practicaltraining." India is one of the world's most dynamic economies, and its ambition to builda vibrant semiconductor ecosystem aligns perfectly with Infineon's expertise inpower systems and IoT," says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "Our partnershipwith NIELIT reflects our deep commitment to India - not just as a market, but asa strategic innovation and R&D hub. By investing in talent development andknowledge transfer, we are helping build the skilled workforce that will powerIndia's semiconductor future and support the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."Prof. M.M. Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT, highlighted the advantages ofthe cooperation: "This partnership with Infineon represents a significantmilestone for India's semiconductor ecosystem development. By combining NIELIT'snationwide training infrastructure with Infineon's global expertise insemiconductor manufacturing, we will create world-class skilling programmes thatprepare our youth for careers in this critical sector. This collaborationdirectly supports India's goal of becoming self-reliant in semiconductors."On the sidelines of the visit, Infineon hosted a two-day workshop titled"Semiconductors - A Key Enabler for Viksit Bharat 2047: From Vision to Reality"in collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)in New Delhi from 12-13 January 2026. The workshop brought together global