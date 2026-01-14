India-Germany partnership
Infineon and NIELIT collaborate to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem and talent pool (FOTO)
- Infineon and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology
(NIELIT) announced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the first official
visit of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in India.
- Cooperation will strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem with the commitment to
skills and talent development in India.
Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and the National Institute of
Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) announced a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) in Ahmedabad. It was witnessed by Hon'ble Prime Minister
Shri Narendra Modi and German Chancellor H.E. Mr. Friedrich Merz. Jochen
Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon, joined the German business delegation accompanying
the Chancellor during his first official visit to India.
The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for semiconductor skilling and
workforce development in India. Under the partnership, Infineon will collaborate
with NIELIT - an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and
Information Technology (MeitY) - to develop training programs in semiconductor
assembly, test and packaging, including curriculum enrichment, expert seminars,
"train the trainer" programmes, and equipment donation for hands-on practical
training.
" India is one of the world's most dynamic economies, and its ambition to build
a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem aligns perfectly with Infineon's expertise in
power systems and IoT," says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "Our partnership
with NIELIT reflects our deep commitment to India - not just as a market, but as
a strategic innovation and R&D hub. By investing in talent development and
knowledge transfer, we are helping build the skilled workforce that will power
India's semiconductor future and support the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."
Prof. M.M. Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT, highlighted the advantages of
the cooperation: "This partnership with Infineon represents a significant
milestone for India's semiconductor ecosystem development. By combining NIELIT's
nationwide training infrastructure with Infineon's global expertise in
semiconductor manufacturing, we will create world-class skilling programmes that
prepare our youth for careers in this critical sector. This collaboration
directly supports India's goal of becoming self-reliant in semiconductors."
On the sidelines of the visit, Infineon hosted a two-day workshop titled
"Semiconductors - A Key Enabler for Viksit Bharat 2047: From Vision to Reality"
in collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)
in New Delhi from 12-13 January 2026. The workshop brought together global
