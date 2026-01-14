    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInfineon Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Infineon Technologies

    India-Germany partnership

    Infineon and NIELIT collaborate to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem and talent pool (FOTO)

    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa
    Ahmedabad/New Delhi, India (ots) -

    - Infineon and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology
    (NIELIT) announced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the first official
    visit of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in India.
    - Cooperation will strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem with the commitment to
    skills and talent development in India.

    Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and the National Institute of
    Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) announced a Memorandum of
    Understanding (MoU) in Ahmedabad. It was witnessed by Hon'ble Prime Minister
    Shri Narendra Modi and German Chancellor H.E. Mr. Friedrich Merz. Jochen
    Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon, joined the German business delegation accompanying
    the Chancellor during his first official visit to India.

    The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for semiconductor skilling and
    workforce development in India. Under the partnership, Infineon will collaborate
    with NIELIT - an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and
    Information Technology (MeitY) - to develop training programs in semiconductor
    assembly, test and packaging, including curriculum enrichment, expert seminars,
    "train the trainer" programmes, and equipment donation for hands-on practical
    training.

    " India is one of the world's most dynamic economies, and its ambition to build
    a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem aligns perfectly with Infineon's expertise in
    power systems and IoT," says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "Our partnership
    with NIELIT reflects our deep commitment to India - not just as a market, but as
    a strategic innovation and R&D hub. By investing in talent development and
    knowledge transfer, we are helping build the skilled workforce that will power
    India's semiconductor future and support the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."

    Prof. M.M. Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT, highlighted the advantages of
    the cooperation: "This partnership with Infineon represents a significant
    milestone for India's semiconductor ecosystem development. By combining NIELIT's
    nationwide training infrastructure with Infineon's global expertise in
    semiconductor manufacturing, we will create world-class skilling programmes that
    prepare our youth for careers in this critical sector. This collaboration
    directly supports India's goal of becoming self-reliant in semiconductors."

    On the sidelines of the visit, Infineon hosted a two-day workshop titled
    "Semiconductors - A Key Enabler for Viksit Bharat 2047: From Vision to Reality"
    in collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)
    in New Delhi from 12-13 January 2026. The workshop brought together global
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie

    Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,45 % und einem Kurs von 41,75 auf Tradegate (14. Januar 2026, 13:54 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um -0,37 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +14,52 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 54,28 Mrd..

    Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,8400 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 46,00EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 52,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -6,30 %/+24,94 % bedeutet.

    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
