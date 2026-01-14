DAX, JanOne & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|JanOne
|+15,48 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|TG Therapeutics
|+14,04 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Bonesupport Holding
|+13,41 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Tiger Brands
|-12,75 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🟥
|Trip Com Group
|-15,38 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Trip Com Group
|-18,68 %
|Internet
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|RENK Group
|Maschinenbau
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|238
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|230
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|142
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|63
|Rohstoffe
|Borussia Dortmund
|54
|Freizeit
|Bitcoin
|45
|-
