PNE Lowers 2025 Earnings Forecast: Key Insights for Investors
PNE AG revises its 2025 outlook, trimming EBITDA guidance after project revaluations in key markets, while stressing liquidity remains intact and risks are fully reflected.
Foto: PNE AG
- PNE AG expects a consolidated EBITDA of €45-60 million for 2025, down from the previous guidance of €70-110 million.
- The reduction is due to value adjustments in the project pipeline caused by significantly changed market conditions in Canada, Spain, and Romania.
- Adjusted for these value adjustments, EBITDA would be €70-80 million, aligning with the previous guidance.
- The value adjustments do not impact PNE AG's liquidity and are considered to account for all identifiable risks.
- Final financial figures and audited statements will be published on March 26, 2026.
- The announcement was made on January 14, 2026, and is based on preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2025.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PNE is on 26.03.2026.
The price of PNE at the time of the news was 9,6250EUR and was down -6,46 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.996,94PKT (-0,95 %).
