    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPNE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PNE
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    PNE Lowers 2025 Earnings Forecast: Key Insights for Investors

    PNE AG revises its 2025 outlook, trimming EBITDA guidance after project revaluations in key markets, while stressing liquidity remains intact and risks are fully reflected.

    PNE Lowers 2025 Earnings Forecast: Key Insights for Investors
    Foto: PNE AG
    • PNE AG expects a consolidated EBITDA of €45-60 million for 2025, down from the previous guidance of €70-110 million.
    • The reduction is due to value adjustments in the project pipeline caused by significantly changed market conditions in Canada, Spain, and Romania.
    • Adjusted for these value adjustments, EBITDA would be €70-80 million, aligning with the previous guidance.
    • The value adjustments do not impact PNE AG's liquidity and are considered to account for all identifiable risks.
    • Final financial figures and audited statements will be published on March 26, 2026.
    • The announcement was made on January 14, 2026, and is based on preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2025.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PNE is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of PNE at the time of the news was 9,6250EUR and was down -6,46 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.996,94PKT (-0,95 %).


    PNE

    -3,88 %
    +0,78 %
    +0,58 %
    -13,19 %
    -12,46 %
    -50,59 %
    +20,09 %
    +419,74 %
    +244,23 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2WKN:A0JBPG





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    PNE Lowers 2025 Earnings Forecast: Key Insights for Investors PNE AG revises its 2025 outlook, trimming EBITDA guidance after project revaluations in key markets, while stressing liquidity remains intact and risks are fully reflected.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     