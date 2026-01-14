    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRhoen-Klinikum AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Rhoen-Klinikum
    RHÖN-KLINIKUM Adjusts 2025 EBITDA Forecast: What Investors Need to Know

    RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG revises its 2025 outlook, trimming EBITDA expectations as rising costs and delayed refinancing effects weigh on the healthcare group’s performance.

    Foto: Tom Bauer - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
    • RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has adjusted its EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2025.
    • The new projected EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 100 million and EUR 105 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 110 million to EUR 125 million.
    • This adjustment is due to unforeseen business developments affecting the company's financial performance.
    • The management board expects delayed impacts from refinancing increased personnel and material costs related to hospital services.
    • The annual report for the financial year 2025 is scheduled for publication on March 26, 2026.
    • RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of Germany's largest healthcare providers, treating approximately 913,000 patients annually across five sites.

    The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 11,900EUR and was down -5,56 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,20 % since publication.


    Rhoen-Klinikum

    -1,59 %
    -4,72 %
    -5,47 %
    +6,84 %
    -16,67 %
    -14,38 %
    -22,55 %
    -52,10 %
    +14.318,60 %
    ISIN:DE0007042301WKN:704230





