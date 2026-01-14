RHÖN-KLINIKUM Adjusts 2025 EBITDA Forecast: What Investors Need to Know

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has adjusted its EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2025.

The new projected EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 100 million and EUR 105 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 110 million to EUR 125 million.

This adjustment is due to unforeseen business developments affecting the company's financial performance.

The management board expects delayed impacts from refinancing increased personnel and material costs related to hospital services.

The annual report for the financial year 2025 is scheduled for publication on March 26, 2026.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of Germany's largest healthcare providers, treating approximately 913,000 patients annually across five sites.

The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 11,900EUR and was down -5,56 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,20 % since publication.





