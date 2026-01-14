RHÖN-KLINIKUM Adjusts 2025 EBITDA Forecast: What Investors Need to Know
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG revises its 2025 outlook, trimming EBITDA expectations as rising costs and delayed refinancing effects weigh on the healthcare group’s performance.
Foto: Tom Bauer - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
- RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has adjusted its EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2025.
- The new projected EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 100 million and EUR 105 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 110 million to EUR 125 million.
- This adjustment is due to unforeseen business developments affecting the company's financial performance.
- The management board expects delayed impacts from refinancing increased personnel and material costs related to hospital services.
- The annual report for the financial year 2025 is scheduled for publication on March 26, 2026.
- RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of Germany's largest healthcare providers, treating approximately 913,000 patients annually across five sites.
The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 11,900EUR and was down -5,56 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,20 % since publication.
-1,59 %
-4,72 %
-5,47 %
+6,84 %
-16,67 %
-14,38 %
-22,55 %
-52,10 %
+14.318,60 %
