    PNE Boosts Project Pipeline After Successful Year in Operations

    After a dynamic 2025, PNE AG reshaped its portfolio, boosted wind capacity, and navigated shifting global markets while preparing to unveil its final annual figures.

    Foto: PNE AG
    • PNE AG streamlined its project pipeline following a successful operational year in 2025.
    • The adjusted consolidated EBITDA for 2025 is projected to be between EUR 70 million and EUR 80 million.
    • Value adjustments were made due to significantly changed market conditions in Canada, Spain, and Romania, but did not affect liquidity.
    • PNE AG sold projects totaling around 428 MW and increased its operational wind farm capacity from 429 MW to 497 MW in 2025.
    • The company is strategically exiting markets in the US, UK, Sweden, and Panama, with plans to exit Turkey and Canada next.
    • Final financial figures for 2025 will be published on March 26, 2026.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PNE is on 26.03.2026.

    ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2WKN:A0JBPG





