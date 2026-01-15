Q4 2025 Orders Surge on AI and China Tech Demand
VAT closes 2025 with robust momentum, as strong orders, solid sales and rising cash flow underscore its key role in the fast‑expanding AI‑driven semiconductor market.
- Strong fourth-quarter 2025 order intake of CHF 305 million, up 28% sequentially and 14% year-on-year, including CHF 30–35 million in pre-orders;
- Fourth-quarter 2025 sales of approximately CHF 257 million, ahead of guidance, flat quarter-on-quarter, down 9% year-on-year;
- Full-year 2025 orders remained flat at CHF 1,033 million, while net sales increased by 14% to CHF 1,073 million;
- Demand driven by growth in AI-related logic and memory chips, with increased Capex from hyperscalers and memory manufacturers;
- VAT's preliminary EBITDA margin for 2025 was around 30%, with free cash flow exceeding CHF 225 million, up 23% from the previous year;
- Business conditions indicate the semiconductor market's trajectory toward USD 1 trillion remains on track.
The next quarterly report at VAT Group is on 03.03.2026.
