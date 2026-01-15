    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGeberit AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Geberit
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Geberit Sales Surge Outpaces Market Growth Significantly

    Geberit AG defied a tough market in 2025, posting solid sales gains and resilient margins, with full-year results and detailed figures due in March 2026.

    Geberit Sales Surge Outpaces Market Growth Significantly
    • Geberit AG reported strong sales growth in 2025, despite a challenging environment.
    • Currency-adjusted net sales increased by 4.8%, significantly outperforming market development.
    • In Swiss francs, net sales rose by 2.5%, totaling CHF 3,163 million.
    • Management anticipates an EBITDA margin slightly below 29.5% for the full year 2025.
    • The financial statements and annual report for 2025 will be released on March 12, 2026.
    • Additional information can be found on Geberit's official website.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Geberit is on 12.03.2026.

    The price of Geberit at the time of the news was 682,70EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
    18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 682,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,03 % since publication.


    Geberit

    +0,10 %
    +0,56 %
    +3,24 %
    +4,36 %
    +29,79 %
    +37,74 %
    +30,54 %
    +126,68 %
    +1.404,08 %
    ISIN:CH0030170408WKN:A0MQWG





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Geberit Sales Surge Outpaces Market Growth Significantly Geberit AG defied a tough market in 2025, posting solid sales gains and resilient margins, with full-year results and detailed figures due in March 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     