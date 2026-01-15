Geberit Sales Surge Outpaces Market Growth Significantly

Geberit AG reported strong sales growth in 2025, despite a challenging environment.

Currency-adjusted net sales increased by 4.8%, significantly outperforming market development.

In Swiss francs, net sales rose by 2.5%, totaling CHF 3,163 million.

Management anticipates an EBITDA margin slightly below 29.5% for the full year 2025.

The financial statements and annual report for 2025 will be released on March 12, 2026.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Geberit is on 12.03.2026.

