ASTA Energy Plans IPO in Q1 2026 to Boost Global Growth
ASTA Energy Solutions AG is preparing a landmark IPO to fuel its next phase of global expansion, strengthen its supply chain, and boost production capacity.
- ASTA Energy Solutions AG plans to conduct an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Q1 2026 to accelerate global growth, targeting gross proceeds of approximately EUR 125 million.
- The total deal size is expected to reach up to EUR 190 million, with a significant portion of cornerstone investments already secured, totaling around EUR 55 million.
- ASTA has a strong market position as a vertically integrated producer of copper-based solutions, with a record-high order backlog that has increased sevenfold since 2022.
- The company aims to enhance its production capacity, integrate its supply chain, and improve financial flexibility, with plans to invest EUR 90-120 million in the mid-term.
- ASTA's customer base includes leading power transformer and generator manufacturers, and it operates six production sites globally, employing approximately 1,400 people.
- The IPO shares are intended to be listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, subject to market conditions.
