Silber, B. Riley Financial & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|B. Riley Financial
|+34,33 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Nihon Seikosho
|+8,16 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🥉
|DroneShield
|+6,56 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Zijin Mining Group (H)
|-5,12 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|-5,52 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Trip Com Group
|-5,56 %
|Internet
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Impact Silver
|Rohstoffe
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|267
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|91
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|64
|Pharmaindustrie
|BioNTech
|49
|Biotechnologie
|Bitcoin
|40
|-
|DroneShield
|36
|Sonstige Technologie
B. Riley Financial
Wochenperformance: +71,76 %
Platz 1
Nihon Seikosho
Wochenperformance: +10,39 %
Platz 2
Platz 3
Zijin Mining Group (H)
Wochenperformance: +7,91 %
Platz 4
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
Wochenperformance: +25,89 %
Platz 5
Trip Com Group
Wochenperformance: -22,14 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
BYD
Wochenperformance: +5,63 %
Platz 8
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -28,28 %
Platz 9
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +9,65 %
Platz 10
Impact Silver
Wochenperformance: +38,20 %
Platz 11
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: +5,83 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +19,08 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,65 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -3,95 %
Platz 15
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +9,13 %
Platz 16
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +5,52 %
Platz 17
Platz 18
