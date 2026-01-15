    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAIXTRON AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AIXTRON

    Chipwerte gefragt nach TSMC-Ausblick - ASML auf Rekord

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Taiwan Semiconductor sorgt für positive Stimmung.
    • ASML-Aktien erreichen Rekordhoch mit 5% Plus.
    • Hohe Nachfrage bei KI-Investitionen bleibt stabil.
    FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Für Halbleiterwerte zeichnet sich am Donnerstag ein starker Tag ab. Für gute Stimmung sorgt der Chiphersteller Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) mit seinen Geschäftszahlen und dem starken Ausblick für das erste Quartal. Nachfrage und Profitabilität blieben hoch und zeichne sich keinerlei Abschwächung bei Investitionen in Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) ab.

    Für die Aktien des Chipausrüsters ASML erzielten auf der Handelsplattform Tradegate vorbörslich mit über 5 Prozent Kursplus gar einen frischen Rekord. Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Bewertung der US-Anrechtsscheine von ASML beim Kursziel von 1.550 US-Dollar mit "Outperform" aufgenommen. Die Dynamik bei Wafer Fab Equipment (WFE), also Maschinen zur Herstellung von Wafern, sei robust, schrieb Srini Pajjuri. Zudem befänden sich Lithografiesysteme in einem sekulären Wachstumstrend.

    Im Fokus stehen auch die Ausrüsteraktien Aixtron und Suss Microtec sowie die Chiphersteller Infineon und STMicro ./ag/mis

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie

    Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,33 % und einem Kurs von 42,03 auf Tradegate (15. Januar 2026, 08:38 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um -0,20 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +14,53 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 54,85 Mrd..

    Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,8400 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 46,00EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 52,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -7,08 %/+23,90 % bedeutet.




    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
