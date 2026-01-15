    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAIXTRON AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AIXTRON

    Prognosen von TSMC lösen Run auf Chip-Ausrüster aus

    • TSMC plant massive Investitionen für KI-Nachfrage.
    • ASML-Aktien steigen auf Rekordhoch, +8 Prozent.
    • Deutsche Zulieferer profitieren ebenfalls, +5 bis 7 Prozent.
    FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM/PARIS (dpa-AFX Broker) - Euphorie für die Branche der Zulieferer von Halbleiterherstellern haben am Donnerstag die Wachstumsperspektiven der taiwanesischen TSMC ausgelöst. Der weltweit größte Chip-Produzent will die Investitionen in den kommenden drei Jahren erheblich ausweiten, um so einer boomenden Nachfrage nach Halbleitern Herr zu werden, vor allem solcher nach Komponenten für Anwendungen rund um Künstliche Intelligenz (KI).

    An der Börse in Amsterdam schnellten daraufhin die Papiere von ASML um bis zu fast 8 Prozent nach oben auf ein Rekordhoch. Die Niederländer fertigen hochmoderne Lithographie-Anlagen, auf denen Halbleiter in Massen produziert werden. ASML-Aktien haben seit Jahresbeginn bereits stark zugelegt, das Unternehmen hat mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 440 Milliarden Euro den höchsten Börsenwert in Europa.

    Da nehmen sich die Marktbewertungen deutscher Zulieferer für die Chip-Produzenten eher gering aus. Doch auch diese Aktien waren am Donnerstag gefragt. So stiegen Aixtron und Suss Microtec um jeweils rund 5 Prozent. Papiere des Spezialisten für Plasmatechnik PVA Tepla gewannen 7 Prozent und Siltronic 4,3 Prozent. Siltronic produziert mit sogenannten Wafern quasi das Ausgangsmaterial für Computerchips.

    Das Management von TSMC habe eine geradezu spektakuläre Prognose für die KI-Nachfrage gegeben, schrieb Analyst Matthew Britzman vom Finanzhaus Hargreaves Lansdown. Um bis zu fast 60 Prozent soll demnach die Nachfrage jährlich bis 2029 steigen. Dabei sei das Management für eher vorsichtige Prognosen bekannt. "Die Cloud-Giganten klopfen bei TSMC schon an die Tür, um die Kapazitäten für die Zukunft zu sichern". Die Taiwanesen zögen daher bereits den Ausbau von Produktionsstätten im Heimatland und in den USA vor.

    Das verschaffte auch den TSMC-Aktien am Donnerstag ein Rekordhoch. Die auch an der New Yorker Börse gelisteten Papiere zogen im vorbörslichen Handel um 5 Prozent an auf knapp 344 US-Dollar. Mit einem Börsenwert von knapp 1,5 Billionen US-Dollar zählen die Taiwanesen zu den ganz Großen der Tech-Welt.

    Für die zahlreichen Zulieferer der Chip-Branche in den USA werden angesichts dieser guten Nachrichten ebenfalls Kursgewinne antizipiert. So legten Applied Materials , Lam Research , KLA und Entegris im vorbörslichen Aktiengeschäft um knapp 5 bis gut 6 Prozent zu./bek/err/mis

     

    Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +7,25 % und einem Kurs von 278,1 auf Tradegate (15. Januar 2026, 12:12 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um -7,93 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +13,37 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von AIXTRON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,25 Mrd..

    AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,7500 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 19,286EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der AIXTRON Aktie empfehlen 3 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 13,000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 25,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -34,67 %/+25,63 % bedeutet.




