AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2
Prognosen von TSMC lösen Run auf Chip-Ausrüster aus
- TSMC plant massive Investitionen für KI-Nachfrage.
- ASML-Aktien steigen auf Rekordhoch, +8 Prozent.
- Deutsche Zulieferer profitieren ebenfalls, +5 bis 7 Prozent.
(neu gefasst)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM/PARIS (dpa-AFX Broker) - Euphorie für die Branche der Zulieferer von Halbleiterherstellern haben am Donnerstag die Wachstumsperspektiven der taiwanesischen TSMC ausgelöst. Der weltweit größte Chip-Produzent will die Investitionen in den kommenden drei Jahren erheblich ausweiten, um so einer boomenden Nachfrage nach Halbleitern Herr zu werden, vor allem solcher nach Komponenten für Anwendungen rund um Künstliche Intelligenz (KI).
An der Börse in Amsterdam schnellten daraufhin die Papiere von ASML um bis zu fast 8 Prozent nach oben auf ein Rekordhoch. Die Niederländer fertigen hochmoderne Lithographie-Anlagen, auf denen Halbleiter in Massen produziert werden. ASML-Aktien haben seit Jahresbeginn bereits stark zugelegt, das Unternehmen hat mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 440 Milliarden Euro den höchsten Börsenwert in Europa.
Da nehmen sich die Marktbewertungen deutscher Zulieferer für die Chip-Produzenten eher gering aus. Doch auch diese Aktien waren am Donnerstag gefragt. So stiegen Aixtron und Suss Microtec um jeweils rund 5 Prozent. Papiere des Spezialisten für Plasmatechnik PVA Tepla gewannen 7 Prozent und Siltronic 4,3 Prozent. Siltronic produziert mit sogenannten Wafern quasi das Ausgangsmaterial für Computerchips.
Das Management von TSMC habe eine geradezu spektakuläre Prognose für die KI-Nachfrage gegeben, schrieb Analyst Matthew Britzman vom Finanzhaus Hargreaves Lansdown. Um bis zu fast 60 Prozent soll demnach die Nachfrage jährlich bis 2029 steigen. Dabei sei das Management für eher vorsichtige Prognosen bekannt. "Die Cloud-Giganten klopfen bei TSMC schon an die Tür, um die Kapazitäten für die Zukunft zu sichern". Die Taiwanesen zögen daher bereits den Ausbau von Produktionsstätten im Heimatland und in den USA vor.
Das verschaffte auch den TSMC-Aktien am Donnerstag ein Rekordhoch. Die auch an der New Yorker Börse gelisteten Papiere zogen im vorbörslichen Handel um 5 Prozent an auf knapp 344 US-Dollar. Mit einem Börsenwert von knapp 1,5 Billionen US-Dollar zählen die Taiwanesen zu den ganz Großen der Tech-Welt.
Für die zahlreichen Zulieferer der Chip-Branche in den USA werden angesichts dieser guten Nachrichten ebenfalls Kursgewinne antizipiert. So legten Applied Materials , Lam Research , KLA und Entegris im vorbörslichen Aktiengeschäft um knapp 5 bis gut 6 Prozent zu./bek/err/mis
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur AIXTRON Aktie
Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +7,25 % und einem Kurs von 278,1 auf Tradegate (15. Januar 2026, 12:12 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um -7,93 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +13,37 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von AIXTRON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,25 Mrd..
AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,7500 %.
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 19,286EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der AIXTRON Aktie empfehlen 3 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 13,000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 25,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -34,67 %/+25,63 % bedeutet.
SUPPORT GROWING DEMAND OF AI AND DATACENTERS
SAXONBURG, PA, December 3, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced a major milestone in its next-generation 300mm silicon carbide (SiC) platform to address increasing thermal efficiency demands in AI datacenter infrastructure.
Coherent, a pioneer in large-diameter SiC substrates, has leveraged its proven 200mm platform expertise to develop a next-generation 300mm solution, engineered to manage rising thermal loads, that meets the accelerating performance and scalability needs of modern datacenters. As these systems demand higher power density, faster switching, and superior thermal management, the transition to larger diameter SiC wafers unlock major gains in energy efficiency and thermal performance.
While datacenter thermal management applications are the primary focus of the platform, Coherent is also advancing its SiC technology for AR/VR devices and power electronics through continued materials innovation and expanded manufacturing capacity.
“AI is transforming the thermal-management landscape in datacenters, and silicon carbide is emerging as one of the foundational materials enabling this scalability,” said Gary Ruland, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Coherent. “Our 300mm platform, which we plan to ramp in high volumes, delivers new levels of thermal efficiency that translate directly into faster, more power-efficient AI datacenters.”
The platform’s conductive SiC substrates provide low resistivity, low defect density, and high homogeneity, enabling low-dissipation, high-frequency, and good thermal stability. In AI and data infrastructure, their superior properties boost energy efficiency and thermal performance in next-generation datacenter systems. The same technology enables thinner and more efficient waveguides for AR smart glasses and VR headsets, improving reliability in compact immersive display modules. In power electronics, the transition to 300mm allows more devices per wafer and reduces cost per chip, supporting applications such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and industrial automation.
The 300mm platform reinforces Coherent’s leadership in wide-bandgap semiconductor materials, enabling innovation across datacenters, optics and power applications.
Hätte nie gedacht mal etwas positives zu unserem größten Mitbewerber im Bereich medical lasers zu posten......https://www.coherent.com/news/press-releases/Coherent-expand…
Gehe jetzt mal unter die Bastler:
Wolfspeed makes 300mm SiC breakthrough Monday 5th January 2026 News Demonstrates 300mm technology, enabling scalable platforms for AI, AR/VR, and advanced power devices Wolfspeed has announced a significant industry milestone with the successful demonstration of a single crystal 300mm (12-inch) SiC wafer.
This represents a major step forward for next-generation computing platforms, immersive AR/VR systems, and high-efficiency, advanced power devices, according to the company.
“Producing a 300mm single crystal SiC wafer is a significant technical achievement and the result of years of focused innovation in crystal growth, boule growth, and wafer processing,” said Wolfspeed CTO Elif Balkas. “It positions Wolfspeed to support the industry’s most transformative technologies, especially critical elements of the AI ecosystem, immersive virtual and virtual reality systems, and other high-voltage device applications.”
Wolfspeed says its 300mm platform will unify high-volume SiC manufacturing for power electronics with advanced capabilities in semi-insulating substrates used in optical and RF systems. This convergence will support a new class of wafer-scale integration across optical, photonic, thermal, and power domains.
As AI workloads push data centers to their power limits, the demand for improved power density, thermal performance, and energy efficiency will continue to accelerate. Wolfspeed says its 300mm SiC will enable integration of high-voltage power delivery systems, advanced thermal solutions, and photonic interconnects at wafer scale, extending system performance beyond traditional transistor scaling.
Next-generation AR/VR systems require compact, lightweight configurations that integrate high-brightness displays with expansive fields of view and effective thermal management. SiC's material properties — including mechanical strength, thermal conductivity, and optical refractive control — suits it to multifunctional optical architectures.
Beyond AI infrastructure and AR/VR, moving SiC to a 300mm platform could also unlock a broader range of advanced power devices to support applications such as high voltage energy transmission at the grid level and next generation industrial systems that enable smaller, high-performance components that generate less heat.
