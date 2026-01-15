Drägerwerk 2025: Record Sales & Earnings Growth; 2026 Outlook

Dräger's net sales increased by 5.3% in 2025, reaching a record EUR 3,482 million, slightly above the forecast range of 3.0-5.0%

Both divisions contributed to the record sales: medical division grew by 7.4% to EUR 1,996 million, and safety division grew by 2.5% to EUR 1,486 million

The gross margin improved to approximately 45.4%, and EBIT rose significantly to EUR 226-236 million, with an EBIT margin of around 6.5-6.8%

Order intake increased by 7.9% to EUR 3,575 million, with the medical division up by 9.0% and the safety division by 6.3%

The company plans to distribute around 30% of net profit as dividends, with final proposals to be made after the full 2025 results

For 2026, Dräger forecasts a net sales increase of 1.0-5.0% and an EBIT margin of 5.0-7.5%, supported by strong order intake and growth prospects

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 76,30EUR and was up +4,09 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 77,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.206,28PKT (+0,81 %).





