    Drägerwerk 2025: Record Sales & Earnings Growth; 2026 Outlook

    Dräger closed 2025 with record sales, stronger margins, and robust orders, setting the stage for continued growth and solid profitability in 2026.

    Foto: Drägerwerk AG
    • Dräger's net sales increased by 5.3% in 2025, reaching a record EUR 3,482 million, slightly above the forecast range of 3.0-5.0%
    • Both divisions contributed to the record sales: medical division grew by 7.4% to EUR 1,996 million, and safety division grew by 2.5% to EUR 1,486 million
    • The gross margin improved to approximately 45.4%, and EBIT rose significantly to EUR 226-236 million, with an EBIT margin of around 6.5-6.8%
    • Order intake increased by 7.9% to EUR 3,575 million, with the medical division up by 9.0% and the safety division by 6.3%
    • The company plans to distribute around 30% of net profit as dividends, with final proposals to be made after the full 2025 results
    • For 2026, Dräger forecasts a net sales increase of 1.0-5.0% and an EBIT margin of 5.0-7.5%, supported by strong order intake and growth prospects

    The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 76,30EUR and was up +4,09 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 77,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,05 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.206,28PKT (+0,81 %).


    ISIN:DE0005550636WKN:555063





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
