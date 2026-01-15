ABO Energy Announces 2025 Forecast Adjustment

ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA has adjusted its 2025 annual forecast, expecting a consolidated net loss of approximately €170 million instead of the previously forecasted €95 million.

The company anticipates a consolidated total output of around €230 million, down from the earlier estimate of €250 million.

The forecast adjustment is attributed to postponements of about €40 million and value adjustments of around €35 million due to market changes in Germany and internationally.

Postponements include rights sales for wind and battery projects that were planned for 2025, along with delays in invoicing for development services and acceptance of construction services.

The Management Board remains optimistic about the success of the initiated efficiency and transformation program.

The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 of the MAR Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 8,2200EUR and was down -16,89 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,3400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -35,04 % since publication.





