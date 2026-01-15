    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsABO Energy AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ABO Energy
    ABO Energy Announces 2025 Forecast Adjustment

    ABO Energy has sharply revised its 2025 outlook, warning of a deeper net loss and lower output as project delays and market-driven value adjustments weigh on results.

    Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
    • ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA has adjusted its 2025 annual forecast, expecting a consolidated net loss of approximately €170 million instead of the previously forecasted €95 million.
    • The company anticipates a consolidated total output of around €230 million, down from the earlier estimate of €250 million.
    • The forecast adjustment is attributed to postponements of about €40 million and value adjustments of around €35 million due to market changes in Germany and internationally.
    • Postponements include rights sales for wind and battery projects that were planned for 2025, along with delays in invoicing for development services and acceptance of construction services.
    • The Management Board remains optimistic about the success of the initiated efficiency and transformation program.
    • The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 of the MAR Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

    The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 8,2200EUR and was down -16,89 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,3400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -35,04 % since publication.


    ABO Energy

    -24,90 %
    -55,80 %
    -56,89 %
    -85,01 %
    -87,39 %
    -93,20 %
    -88,86 %
    -21,48 %
    ISIN:DE0005760029WKN:576002





