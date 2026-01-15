Silber, B. Riley Financial & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|B. Riley Financial
|+28,75 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Haivision Systems
|+20,23 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🥉
|SGL Carbon
|+19,02 %
|Chemie
|🟥
|BFF Bank
|-12,65 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|H2APEX Group SCA
|-17,39 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|ABO Energy
|-26,11 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NEO Battery Materials
|Elektrogeräte
|🥈
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|257
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DAX
|254
|-
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|110
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|45
|Sonstige Technologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|38
|Pharmaindustrie
|Schaeffler
|37
|Fahrzeugindustrie
B. Riley Financial
Wochenperformance: +82,77 %
Platz 1
Haivision Systems
Wochenperformance: +27,27 %
Platz 2
SGL Carbon
Wochenperformance: +9,00 %
Platz 3
BFF Bank
Wochenperformance: -10,11 %
Platz 4
H2APEX Group SCA
Wochenperformance: -21,47 %
Platz 5
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -55,80 %
Platz 6
NEO Battery Materials
Wochenperformance: +4,57 %
Platz 7
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: +6,56 %
Platz 8
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +6,53 %
Platz 9
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +14,79 %
Platz 10
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +19,79 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -28,28 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +19,08 %
Platz 13
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,21 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,65 %
Platz 15
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +6,53 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -4,12 %
Platz 17
Schaeffler
Wochenperformance: +19,37 %
Platz 18
