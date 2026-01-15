Klöckner & Co to Sell Becker Group: Strategic Divestment

Klöckner & Co SE plans to divest Becker Group, a major multi-metal platform in the European flat steel sector.

The decision follows a comprehensive analysis of strategic options for Becker Group.

The divestment aims to facilitate Becker Group's participation in industry consolidation under new ownership.

Klöckner & Co focuses on higher value-added products and services post-divestment.

Becker Group reported sales of €618 million in the first nine months of 2024, with an operating loss of €-41 million.

Klöckner & Co operates a distribution network of around 110 locations, serving over 60,000 customers, with sales of €6.6 billion in fiscal year 2024.

The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at Kloeckner is on 11.03.2026.

