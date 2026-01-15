Klöckner & Co to Sell Becker Group: Strategic Divestment
Klöckner & Co reshapes its portfolio, preparing to sell Becker Group as it sharpens its focus on higher-margin steel products and services across Europe.
- Klöckner & Co SE plans to divest Becker Group, a major multi-metal platform in the European flat steel sector.
- The decision follows a comprehensive analysis of strategic options for Becker Group.
- The divestment aims to facilitate Becker Group's participation in industry consolidation under new ownership.
- Klöckner & Co focuses on higher value-added products and services post-divestment.
- Becker Group reported sales of €618 million in the first nine months of 2024, with an operating loss of €-41 million.
- Klöckner & Co operates a distribution network of around 110 locations, serving over 60,000 customers, with sales of €6.6 billion in fiscal year 2024.
