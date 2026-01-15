    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKloeckner AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Kloeckner
    Klöckner & Co to Sell Becker Group: Strategic Divestment

    Klöckner & Co reshapes its portfolio, preparing to sell Becker Group as it sharpens its focus on higher-margin steel products and services across Europe.

    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Klöckner & Co SE plans to divest Becker Group, a major multi-metal platform in the European flat steel sector.
    • The decision follows a comprehensive analysis of strategic options for Becker Group.
    • The divestment aims to facilitate Becker Group's participation in industry consolidation under new ownership.
    • Klöckner & Co focuses on higher value-added products and services post-divestment.
    • Becker Group reported sales of €618 million in the first nine months of 2024, with an operating loss of €-41 million.
    • Klöckner & Co operates a distribution network of around 110 locations, serving over 60,000 customers, with sales of €6.6 billion in fiscal year 2024.

    The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at Kloeckner is on 11.03.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.269,97PKT (+1,16 %).


    ISIN:DE000KC01000WKN:KC0100





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
