    Worthington Steel to Acquire Kloeckner & Co: Major Steel Deal

    Worthington Steel is making a bold move in North America, set to acquire Kloeckner & Co and reshape the region’s metal processing landscape.

    • Worthington Steel is set to acquire Kloeckner & Co, strengthening its leadership in the North American metal processing sector.
    • The acquisition will create the second largest steel service center company in North America, with combined revenues exceeding $9.5 billion.
    • The deal is expected to generate approximately $150 million in annual synergies and be accretive to Worthington Steel's earnings per share within the first year.
    • The acquisition will be executed as an all-cash voluntary tender offer in Germany, with Kloeckner's major shareholder, SWOCTEM GmbH, supporting the transaction.
    • Worthington Steel plans to finance the acquisition through cash on hand and new debt, aiming to reduce net leverage to below 2.5x within 24 months post-transaction.
    • The transaction is anticipated to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% of Kloeckner's issued share capital.






