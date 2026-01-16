Silber, Kloeckner & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kloeckner
|+25,64 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🥈
|ImmunityBio
|+23,21 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|4DMedical
|+11,72 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Pop Mart International Group
|-4,76 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|One Stop Systems
|-4,81 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Toyo Engineering
|-10,89 %
|Baugewerbe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|NEO Battery Materials
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|TKMS
|Maschinenbau
|Impact Silver
|Rohstoffe
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|156
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|94
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|The Platform Group
|45
|Einzelhandel
|DroneShield
|40
|Sonstige Technologie
|Novo Nordisk
|32
|Pharmaindustrie
|ABO Energy
|27
|Erneuerbare Energien
Kloeckner
Wochenperformance: +29,99 %
Platz 1
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: +146,27 %
Platz 2
4DMedical
Wochenperformance: +7,52 %
Platz 3
Pop Mart International Group
Wochenperformance: -8,88 %
Platz 4
One Stop Systems
Wochenperformance: +14,84 %
Platz 5
Toyo Engineering
Wochenperformance: +2,86 %
Platz 6
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +8,46 %
Platz 7
NEO Battery Materials
Wochenperformance: +10,50 %
Platz 8
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +10,21 %
Platz 9
Impact Silver
Wochenperformance: +37,76 %
Platz 10
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: -3,79 %
Platz 11
TempraMed Technologies
Wochenperformance: -14,77 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +20,06 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,39 %
Platz 14
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -4,41 %
Platz 15
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +8,46 %
Platz 16
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -0,55 %
Platz 17
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -35,21 %
Platz 18
