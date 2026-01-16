    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Payments Group Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Payments Group Holding
    Payments Group Holding: Bright Outlook for 2026

    In 2026, PGH sharpens its focus: unlocking disputed receivables, scaling AI ventures, and funding high-potential startups through a targeted convertible bond.

    Payments Group Holding: Bright Outlook for 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Payments Group Holding (PGH) is focusing on existing assets and new business opportunities in 2026, including a 35% stake in AuctionTech and financial receivables from SGT Capital Group.
    • PGH expects to resolve disputes with SGT Capital Group in 2026 and collect receivables amounting to €6 million.
    • The company is pursuing initiatives in artificial intelligence through its 25% stake in Softmax AI, including the promising spin-off Cognicare AI, which targets care facilities.
    • PGH is offering a 10% convertible bond with a total volume of up to €2.28 million, available for subscription until January 27, 2026, to support its financial strategy.
    • The bond issuance replaces a previously announced placement of treasury shares, and several shareholders have already shown interest in subscribing to the bond.
    • PGH is optimistic about 2026, focusing on early-stage startups that require manageable capital and offer high planning certainty, including a new disruptive contrast agent for medical imaging.


    The Payments Group Holding

    ISIN:DE000A1MMEV4WKN:A1MMEV





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    In 2026, PGH sharpens its focus: unlocking disputed receivables, scaling AI ventures, and funding high-potential startups through a targeted convertible bond.
