Payments Group Holding: Bright Outlook for 2026
In 2026, PGH sharpens its focus: unlocking disputed receivables, scaling AI ventures, and funding high-potential startups through a targeted convertible bond.
adobe.stock.com
- The Payments Group Holding (PGH) is focusing on existing assets and new business opportunities in 2026, including a 35% stake in AuctionTech and financial receivables from SGT Capital Group.
- PGH expects to resolve disputes with SGT Capital Group in 2026 and collect receivables amounting to €6 million.
- The company is pursuing initiatives in artificial intelligence through its 25% stake in Softmax AI, including the promising spin-off Cognicare AI, which targets care facilities.
- PGH is offering a 10% convertible bond with a total volume of up to €2.28 million, available for subscription until January 27, 2026, to support its financial strategy.
- The bond issuance replaces a previously announced placement of treasury shares, and several shareholders have already shown interest in subscribing to the bond.
- PGH is optimistic about 2026, focusing on early-stage startups that require manageable capital and offer high planning certainty, including a new disruptive contrast agent for medical imaging.
