FintechWerx Announces Closing of Non-brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, BC – January 16, 2026 - FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) (“FintechWerx” or the “Company”) announces that, pursuant to its news release dated December 2, 2025, it completed its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it has issued 223,214 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $1.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $249,999.68 on January 15, 2026. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $1.39 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following closing. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital, research and development and to support sales and marketing efforts of the FintechWerx Platform.

There were no finder’s fees paid in connection with the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering.

Certain insiders participated in the Offering and are each considered to be a “related party” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Accordingly, each issuance is considered to be a “related party transaction” within the meaning of MI 61-101 but each is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company’s common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the Units to be issued to each related party does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days in advance of closing the Offering as the terms and participants of the Offering were not settled.