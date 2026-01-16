PWO AG: Revenue Drop & Rising Costs to Hit 2026 EBIT Expectations

PWO AG anticipates a further decline in revenue at its German site in 2026, alongside rising costs impacting Group EBIT.

The expected revenue for 2026 is around EUR 500 million, with consolidated EBIT projected between EUR 13-17 million before currency effects.

For 2025, PWO expects EBIT before currency effects to be in the range of EUR 23-28 million and revenue around EUR 510 million.

The forecast for 2026 reflects contrasting factors: potential growth at international locations versus deteriorating performance at the German site.

Key customers of the German site are reporting falling orders, contributing to the anticipated revenue decline, while competitive pressures are shifting production abroad.

To avoid redundancies, the German site has proposed activating an employment-protection clause, pending acceptance by the works council and union.

The next important date at PWO is on 27.03.2026 for the publication of the Annual Financial Report.

The price of PWO at the time of the news was 27,60EUR and was down -4,17 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,45 % since publication.





