Westwing Group SE Raises 2025 EBITDA Guidance; Revenue Near Top of Range
Westwing Group SE lifts its 2025 outlook, boosting adjusted EBITDA and revenue guidance after a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter and improved full-year performance.
- Westwing Group SE raises its 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to EUR 42-45 million, up from EUR 25-35 million
- Revenue for 2025 is expected to be around EUR 449 million, in the upper half of the guidance range of EUR 425-455 million
- The positive revision is driven by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter of 2025
- All financial figures are preliminary and unaudited
- The company will publish its full-year 2025 report on 26 March 2026
- The update reflects improved business performance and outlook for the full year 2025
The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at Westwing is on 26.03.2026.
The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 12,775EUR and was up +9,19 % compared with the previous day.
