    Westwing Group SE Raises 2025 EBITDA Guidance; Revenue Near Top of Range

    Westwing Group SE lifts its 2025 outlook, boosting adjusted EBITDA and revenue guidance after a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter and improved full-year performance.

    • Westwing Group SE raises its 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to EUR 42-45 million, up from EUR 25-35 million
    • Revenue for 2025 is expected to be around EUR 449 million, in the upper half of the guidance range of EUR 425-455 million
    • The positive revision is driven by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter of 2025
    • All financial figures are preliminary and unaudited
    • The company will publish its full-year 2025 report on 26 March 2026
    • The update reflects improved business performance and outlook for the full year 2025

