Westwing Group SE Raises 2025 EBITDA Guidance; Revenue Near Top of Range

Westwing Group SE raises its 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to EUR 42-45 million, up from EUR 25-35 million

Revenue for 2025 is expected to be around EUR 449 million, in the upper half of the guidance range of EUR 425-455 million

The positive revision is driven by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter of 2025

All financial figures are preliminary and unaudited

The company will publish its full-year 2025 report on 26 March 2026

The update reflects improved business performance and outlook for the full year 2025

The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 12,775EUR and was up +9,19 % compared with the previous day.





