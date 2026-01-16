    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWestwing AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Westwing
    Westwing Surges 9% GMV in Q4 2025 & Raises Full-Year EBITDA Guidance

    Westwing closes 2025 with solid momentum: rising GMV, upgraded profitability guidance, strong cash generation and a growing share of its own Westwing Collection.

    • Westwing Group SE reported a 9% growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for Q4 2025, reaching EUR 163 million.
    • Full-year 2025 GMV totaled EUR 507 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.
    • Revenue for 2025 is expected to be around EUR 449 million, within the guided range of EUR 425 million to EUR 455 million, reflecting a 1% year-over-year growth.
    • Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 was raised to EUR 42 million to EUR 45 million, compared to the previous guidance of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million.
    • Westwing generated a net cash flow of EUR 25 million in 2025, ending the year with a strong net cash position of EUR 94 million.
    • The share of the Westwing Collection in GMV increased to 63% in 2025, up from 55% in 2024.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at Westwing is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 13,150EUR and was up +12,39 % compared with the previous day.


    Westwing

    +15,38 %
    +16,88 %
    +19,47 %
    -2,94 %
    +59,97 %
    +11,59 %
    -67,92 %
    -50,91 %
    ISIN:DE000A2N4H07WKN:A2N4H0





