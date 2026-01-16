Westwing Surges 9% GMV in Q4 2025 & Raises Full-Year EBITDA Guidance

Westwing Group SE reported a 9% growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for Q4 2025, reaching EUR 163 million.

Full-year 2025 GMV totaled EUR 507 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.

Revenue for 2025 is expected to be around EUR 449 million, within the guided range of EUR 425 million to EUR 455 million, reflecting a 1% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 was raised to EUR 42 million to EUR 45 million, compared to the previous guidance of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million.

Westwing generated a net cash flow of EUR 25 million in 2025, ending the year with a strong net cash position of EUR 94 million.

The share of the Westwing Collection in GMV increased to 63% in 2025, up from 55% in 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at Westwing is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 13,150EUR and was up +12,39 % compared with the previous day.





