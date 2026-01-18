    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAutodoc AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Autodoc
    Autodoc's 2025 Surge: Rapid Growth Continues!

    In 2025, AUTODOC accelerated its growth journey, expanding its customer base, product range, and digital reach across Europe’s key automotive aftermarkets.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AUTODOC experienced strong growth in 2025, with active customers increasing by 10.4% to 9.3 million.
    • The number of orders rose by 12.4% to 18.9 million, and total items sold reached 72.5 million, a 10.7% increase.
    • The product range expanded by 16.2% to 7.8 million products, including over 720,000 items from its own brand.
    • Key markets for growth included France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and the Netherlands, with a strong focus on online sales.
    • The AUTODOC app has been installed over 15 million times, contributing to the company's strong online presence.
    • AUTODOC generated sales revenue of €1.6 billion in 2024, employing over 5,000 people across 27 European countries.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
