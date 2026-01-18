Autodoc's 2025 Surge: Rapid Growth Continues!
In 2025, AUTODOC accelerated its growth journey, expanding its customer base, product range, and digital reach across Europe’s key automotive aftermarkets.
- AUTODOC experienced strong growth in 2025, with active customers increasing by 10.4% to 9.3 million.
- The number of orders rose by 12.4% to 18.9 million, and total items sold reached 72.5 million, a 10.7% increase.
- The product range expanded by 16.2% to 7.8 million products, including over 720,000 items from its own brand.
- Key markets for growth included France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and the Netherlands, with a strong focus on online sales.
- The AUTODOC app has been installed over 15 million times, contributing to the company's strong online presence.
- AUTODOC generated sales revenue of €1.6 billion in 2024, employing over 5,000 people across 27 European countries.
